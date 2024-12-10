Pune Birthday Bash Sparks Legal Trouble

A birthday celebration in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune district, has resulted in legal action against its organiser for violating noise and environmental regulations, police reported on Tuesday.

The event took place the night of December 8, celebrating Balaji Rao, Managing Director of Venky's India Ltd. Renowned singers, including Shankar Mahadevan, performed at the gathering.

The use of loudspeakers and LED lights, said to have breached noise pollution rules, caused neighbourhood distress. Consequently, numerous residents filed complaints, prompting police to charge organiser Adinath Mate under public nuisance and environmental protection laws.

