Israel Maintains Defense Amid Syrian Turmoil

Israel denies crossing into Syrian territory beyond the buffer zone, emphasizing border security amid regional instability after Assad's departure. Israeli military insists they remain within designated areas, focusing on preventing the proliferation of Syrian military assets to hostile forces, while seeking peace with Syria's new leadership.

Updated: 10-12-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 18:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, Israel refuted claims of its forces penetrating Syrian territory beyond the buffer zone adjacent to the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Syrian sources alleged that the incursion reached within 25 km of Damascus.

Following the departure of Assad, marking the end of over fifty years of his family's rule, Israeli troops entered a demilitarized zone in Syria, established after the 1973 war. Israel describes this move as a necessary, temporary step to ensure border security. Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani, an Israeli military spokesperson, clarified that troops are stationed within the buffer zone and "a few additional points," denying any significant advancement into Syria beyond this area.

Shoshani asserted, "IDF forces are not advancing towards Damascus. We have no involvement or interest in Syria's internal matters, aside from safeguarding our borders and citizens' security." Despite three security sources reporting Israeli advancements past the demilitarized zone to locations near Damascus, Israeli officials maintain that their operations are defensive. However, Israeli jets have targeted several sites in Syria in an effort to prevent Syrian military equipment from being acquired by enemy factions. The Israeli military confirmed ongoing actions to thwart the spread of strategic weapons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

