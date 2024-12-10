Israel Maintains Defense Amid Syrian Turmoil

On Tuesday, Israel refuted claims of its forces penetrating Syrian territory beyond the buffer zone adjacent to the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Syrian sources alleged that the incursion reached within 25 km of Damascus.

Following the departure of Assad, marking the end of over fifty years of his family's rule, Israeli troops entered a demilitarized zone in Syria, established after the 1973 war. Israel describes this move as a necessary, temporary step to ensure border security. Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani, an Israeli military spokesperson, clarified that troops are stationed within the buffer zone and "a few additional points," denying any significant advancement into Syria beyond this area.

Shoshani asserted, "IDF forces are not advancing towards Damascus. We have no involvement or interest in Syria's internal matters, aside from safeguarding our borders and citizens' security." Despite three security sources reporting Israeli advancements past the demilitarized zone to locations near Damascus, Israeli officials maintain that their operations are defensive. However, Israeli jets have targeted several sites in Syria in an effort to prevent Syrian military equipment from being acquired by enemy factions. The Israeli military confirmed ongoing actions to thwart the spread of strategic weapons.

