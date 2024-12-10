Controversy Surrounds Demolition of Historical Noori Masjid in Uttar Pradesh
A portion of Noori Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur was demolished amid tight security, with authorities claiming it was illegally constructed during the widening of the Banda-Bahraich Highway. The mosque's management disputes this, stating the mosque was built in 1839. A court petition is pending.
- Country:
- India
In a contentious development, local authorities have demolished part of the 185-year-old Noori Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur, citing illegal construction. The officials argue that the mosque's recent expansion obstructed the highway's widening project.
The mosque's management challenges the claims, asserting the historical value of Noori Masjid, which they maintain predates the surrounding road constructed in 1956. They have moved a petition to the Allahabad High Court, scheduled for a hearing on December 12.
Robust security arrangements were in place during the demolition, in response to concerns over potential communal tension. The district administration justifies the action with satellite images, while critics call it an injustice against a recognized historical site.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Allahabad High Court Clears Path for Ayodhya Bypoll
Allahabad High Court Demands Accountability on Anganwadi Food Quality
Supreme Court Halts Mosque Survey Amidst Communal Tensions
Allahabad High Court to Hear Gyanvapi Mosque Survey Petition
CWC resolution flags Adani issue, Manipur situation, 'systematic attempt by BJP to foment communal tensions', including in UP.