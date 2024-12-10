Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Demolition of Historical Noori Masjid in Uttar Pradesh

A portion of Noori Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur was demolished amid tight security, with authorities claiming it was illegally constructed during the widening of the Banda-Bahraich Highway. The mosque's management disputes this, stating the mosque was built in 1839. A court petition is pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fatehpur(Up) | Updated: 10-12-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 18:25 IST
Controversy Surrounds Demolition of Historical Noori Masjid in Uttar Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

In a contentious development, local authorities have demolished part of the 185-year-old Noori Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur, citing illegal construction. The officials argue that the mosque's recent expansion obstructed the highway's widening project.

The mosque's management challenges the claims, asserting the historical value of Noori Masjid, which they maintain predates the surrounding road constructed in 1956. They have moved a petition to the Allahabad High Court, scheduled for a hearing on December 12.

Robust security arrangements were in place during the demolition, in response to concerns over potential communal tension. The district administration justifies the action with satellite images, while critics call it an injustice against a recognized historical site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024