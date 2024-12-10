Tragedy in The Hague: Arrests Made in Fatal Apartment Explosion

In a tragic event over the weekend, Dutch police announced on Tuesday the arrest of three individuals potentially connected to an explosion and fire that claimed six lives in a The Hague apartment building.

Authorities are currently investigating all avenues to determine the cause, and the arrests indicate potential criminal intent behind the disaster. The police statement left open the possibility of further arrests.

Residents of Mariahoeve, a northeastern neighborhood of The Hague, were jolted awake early Saturday by a powerful blast, followed by screams. Efforts to clear the debris and search for answers are ongoing as the community grapples with the aftermath.

(With inputs from agencies.)