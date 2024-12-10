Left Menu

Ex-Chairman Sentenced: A Corruption Crackdown in China

Tang Shuangning, former chairman of China Everbright Group, received a 12-year jail sentence for embezzlement and bribery. His conviction is part of China's wider crackdown on corruption, targeting high-level officials in financial institutions. Despite his retirement, Tang was expelled from the Communist Party earlier this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 10-12-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 18:33 IST
Ex-Chairman Sentenced: A Corruption Crackdown in China
  • Country:
  • China

Tang Shuangning, a former chairman of the state-owned China Everbright Group, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for embezzlement and bribery, according to an announcement by official broadcaster CCTV on Tuesday.

The court in Tangshan convicted Tang of abusing his position for personal gain, accepting illicit property worth over 11 million yuan in exchange for favors in employment and loans. The legal proceedings against Tang come amid a sweeping anti-corruption campaign targeting numerous senior officials.

This significant crackdown aligns with President Xi Jinping's decade-long effort to combat graft and enforce governance, yet critics argue it also serves to eliminate political opponents. Several other high-ranking officials in China's banking sector have faced similar charges recently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024