Tragic Bonfire: A Dark Night in Garhshankar

In a harrowing incident in Chak Singha village, a migrant worker was brutally murdered by an acquaintance during an alcohol-fueled disagreement, according to local police on Tuesday.

The accused allegedly disposed of the body by tossing it into a bonfire before fleeing the scene, an action that shocked the small community.

The police quickly apprehended the suspect, Nusam, charging him with murder and destruction of evidence. Meanwhile, the devastated family of the victim, Rampa, is left grappling with this unspeakable tragedy as investigations continue.

