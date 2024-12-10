Tragic Bonfire: A Dark Night in Garhshankar
A migrant worker named Rampa was violently killed following an altercation while drinking in Chak Singha village. The assailant, Nusam, threw the body into a bonfire to dispose of evidence. Nusam has been arrested and charged with murder, and an investigation is ongoing.
In a harrowing incident in Chak Singha village, a migrant worker was brutally murdered by an acquaintance during an alcohol-fueled disagreement, according to local police on Tuesday.
The accused allegedly disposed of the body by tossing it into a bonfire before fleeing the scene, an action that shocked the small community.
The police quickly apprehended the suspect, Nusam, charging him with murder and destruction of evidence. Meanwhile, the devastated family of the victim, Rampa, is left grappling with this unspeakable tragedy as investigations continue.
