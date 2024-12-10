Left Menu

Contention Over Golan Heights: A Decades-Long Struggle

Israel's recent military movements in the demilitarized zone of the Golan Heights raise security concerns and territorial disputes with Syria. Despite annexation in 1981, international recognition remains limited. The strategic plateau remains vital for Israel's security, highlighting long-standing tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 19:03 IST
In a bold move, Israel has advanced its troops into the demilitarized zone of the Golan Heights, raising eyebrows and rekindling old tensions with Syria. This move follows the ousting of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad by rebel forces, ending decades of the Assad family's rule.

The Golan Heights, a 1,200-square-kilometer plateau, have been a focal point of geopolitical tension since Israel captured most of the area during the Six-Day War in 1967. Though Israel unilaterally annexed the territory in 1981, most countries do not recognize this claim.

The recent military developments underscore Israel's security concerns, particularly regarding potential Iranian influence in Syria. Despite previous negotiations, the status of the Golan Heights remains a contentious issue in Middle Eastern politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

