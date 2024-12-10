Left Menu

Unraveling the Tragedy: Charges Considered in Bhole Baba Stampede Case

A court deliberated on charges in the tragic July 2 stampede at a religious event led by preacher Bhole Baba, where 121 devotees perished. Authorities attribute the disaster to overcrowding, but defense claims an unidentified cause. Legal proceedings continue, with key hearings approaching in December.

  • Country:
  • India

A court on Tuesday addressed the charges against those accused in the deadly July 2 stampede during a religious event led by the preacher known as Bhole Baba. The incident resulted in 121 deaths, marking one of the deadliest stampedes at such a gathering.

The police submitted a comprehensive charge sheet in October, arresting several organizers, including the main coordinator, Devprakash Madhukar. However, the spiritual leader, Surajpal, was not listed among the accused. His lawyer contends that unidentified individuals caused the stampede by releasing a toxic substance.

A judicial commission is investigating the tragedy amid suspicions of a conspiracy. The panel, led by retired Justice Brijesh Kumar Shrivastav, has received an extension to continue its investigation, while upcoming court hearings in December are expected to further clarify the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

