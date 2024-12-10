Left Menu

Russia Edges Closer to Recognizing Taliban Government

Russia's parliament is moving towards recognizing the Taliban government of Afghanistan by considering a law to remove the Taliban from its list of banned terrorist organizations. Despite no international recognition, Russia is building ties with the Taliban to combat terrorism, while concerns over women's rights remain unresolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 19:26 IST
Russia Edges Closer to Recognizing Taliban Government
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant political development, Russia is inching towards formalizing relations with Afghanistan's Taliban government. The Russian parliament has taken a preliminary step by approving a law that could see the Taliban removed from Moscow's list of banned terrorist organizations, Interfax news agency reported.

No nation currently acknowledges the Taliban, but Russia has been cultivating relations, viewing the group as a strategic partner in combating terrorism. President Vladimir Putin sees the Taliban as an ally amid concerns about Islamist militant threats spanning Afghanistan and the broader Middle East.

The Taliban's path to global recognition remains hindered by its stance on women's rights. Educational bans and movement restrictions for women continue to draw criticism, while Russia, considering its historical ties with Afghanistan, navigates this complex geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024