In a significant political development, Russia is inching towards formalizing relations with Afghanistan's Taliban government. The Russian parliament has taken a preliminary step by approving a law that could see the Taliban removed from Moscow's list of banned terrorist organizations, Interfax news agency reported.

No nation currently acknowledges the Taliban, but Russia has been cultivating relations, viewing the group as a strategic partner in combating terrorism. President Vladimir Putin sees the Taliban as an ally amid concerns about Islamist militant threats spanning Afghanistan and the broader Middle East.

The Taliban's path to global recognition remains hindered by its stance on women's rights. Educational bans and movement restrictions for women continue to draw criticism, while Russia, considering its historical ties with Afghanistan, navigates this complex geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)