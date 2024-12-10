Left Menu

Strategic Suppression: Israeli Naval Strike on Syrian Fleet

Israeli naval forces launched a decisive operation, destroying the Syrian military fleet as part of a broader campaign against threats to Israel. Defence Minister Israel Katz announced the establishment of a protective buffer zone on the Syrian border to ward off potential terrorist threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 10-12-2024 19:31 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 19:31 IST
Strategic Suppression: Israeli Naval Strike on Syrian Fleet
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a decisive military operation, Israeli naval missile ships obliterated the Syrian military fleet on Monday night, marking a significant escalation in Israel's campaign against strategic threats from Syria. During a visit to a naval base in Haifa, Defence Minister Israel Katz highlighted the mission's success.

Katz revealed that Israeli forces are consolidating their presence in the buffer zone between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. This strategic move aims to bolster security on Israel's northern frontier, with efforts underway to establish a 'sterile defensive zone' in southern Syria.

This buffer zone is designed to prevent any terrorist threats to Israel, with Katz emphasizing that it will be devoid of a permanent Israeli presence, ensuring a defensive stance without direct occupation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024