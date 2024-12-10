Strategic Suppression: Israeli Naval Strike on Syrian Fleet

In a decisive military operation, Israeli naval missile ships obliterated the Syrian military fleet on Monday night, marking a significant escalation in Israel's campaign against strategic threats from Syria. During a visit to a naval base in Haifa, Defence Minister Israel Katz highlighted the mission's success.

Katz revealed that Israeli forces are consolidating their presence in the buffer zone between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. This strategic move aims to bolster security on Israel's northern frontier, with efforts underway to establish a 'sterile defensive zone' in southern Syria.

This buffer zone is designed to prevent any terrorist threats to Israel, with Katz emphasizing that it will be devoid of a permanent Israeli presence, ensuring a defensive stance without direct occupation.

(With inputs from agencies.)