Egypt Urges Comprehensive Political Process in Syria
Egypt has called on Syria to initiate a full political process following the ousting of former president Bashar al-Assad by rebel forces. The Egyptian Foreign Ministry emphasized its commitment to working with Syria to achieve a political solution that fulfills the aspirations of the Syrian people.
In a recent statement, Egypt has urged Syria to engage in a full-fledged political process after the departure of former president Bashar al-Assad, prompted by rebel forces. This call was made public through the Egyptian foreign ministry on Tuesday.
The foreign ministry's statement underscored Egypt's dedication to fostering communication with their Syrian counterparts. It emphasized Egypt's willingness to exert maximum efforts to realize a comprehensive political pathway that aligns with the desires of the Syrian population.
Egypt's proactive stance reflects its intent to play a significant role in mediating and supporting Syria's political transformation, aiming for a peaceful resolution that responds to the expectations of Syrian citizens.
