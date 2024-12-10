Delhi's Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants Sparks Political Tension

In a decisive move, the Delhi LG Secretariat announced a two-month crackdown on illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in the capital, following a meeting with a delegation of ulemas and Muslim leaders. The group expressed concerns about the treatment of minority communities and requested strict actions against infiltrators.

The delegation highlighted the need to prevent illegal immigrants from renting homes or securing jobs and called for the annulment of fraudulently obtained government documents. Additionally, they demanded the removal of encroachments on public spaces by illegal immigrants and urged religious institutions to evict any sheltering them.

The directive, which requires weekly progress reports, comes amidst rising political tension as illegal immigration becomes a central issue in Delhi's pre-election discourse. The BJP accused AAP of enabling illegal voting practices, further fueling the debate on governance and security.

