Left Menu

Delhi's Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants Sparks Political Tension

Delhi LG Secretariat initiated a two-month special drive targeting illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. This action follows concerns by ulemas and Muslim leaders over minority treatment in Bangladesh. The crackdown adds pressure to the political climate ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, with BJP accusing AAP of voter manipulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 19:52 IST
Delhi's Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants Sparks Political Tension
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, the Delhi LG Secretariat announced a two-month crackdown on illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in the capital, following a meeting with a delegation of ulemas and Muslim leaders. The group expressed concerns about the treatment of minority communities and requested strict actions against infiltrators.

The delegation highlighted the need to prevent illegal immigrants from renting homes or securing jobs and called for the annulment of fraudulently obtained government documents. Additionally, they demanded the removal of encroachments on public spaces by illegal immigrants and urged religious institutions to evict any sheltering them.

The directive, which requires weekly progress reports, comes amidst rising political tension as illegal immigration becomes a central issue in Delhi's pre-election discourse. The BJP accused AAP of enabling illegal voting practices, further fueling the debate on governance and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024