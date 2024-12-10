Russia Reconsiders Taliban's Terrorist Designation Amid Diplomatic Shifts

The lower house of the Russian parliament has given preliminary approval to a bill that could alter the Taliban's status as a terrorist group by suspending this designation temporarily through a court, pending further legislative and executive approvals.

Since being classified as a terrorist organization in 2003, any association with the Taliban is legally punishable in Russia, though numerous Taliban delegations have participated in Moscow-hosted forums. Russian officials justify these engagements as efforts to stabilize Afghanistan.

A decade-long Soviet-Afghan conflict that ended in 1989 saw Moscow retreat militarily but return diplomatically as a key regional power broker. The international community remains split on dealings with the Taliban, who have consolidated their rule over the last three years.

