Russia Reconsiders Taliban's Terrorist Designation Amid Diplomatic Shifts

The Russian parliament's lower house approved a bill to potentially remove the Taliban’s terrorist designation. Russia aims to engage the Taliban to stabilize Afghanistan, a move coinciding with Moscow's diplomatic resurgence. The bill needs further approvals to become law, with ongoing international division on Taliban dealings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-12-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 20:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The lower house of the Russian parliament has given preliminary approval to a bill that could alter the Taliban's status as a terrorist group by suspending this designation temporarily through a court, pending further legislative and executive approvals.

Since being classified as a terrorist organization in 2003, any association with the Taliban is legally punishable in Russia, though numerous Taliban delegations have participated in Moscow-hosted forums. Russian officials justify these engagements as efforts to stabilize Afghanistan.

A decade-long Soviet-Afghan conflict that ended in 1989 saw Moscow retreat militarily but return diplomatically as a key regional power broker. The international community remains split on dealings with the Taliban, who have consolidated their rule over the last three years.

