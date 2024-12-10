Left Menu

Massive Coal Pilferage Scandal Unearthed in Eastern India

A Special CBI court in Asansol has charged 49 individuals for their involvement in coal pilferage worth Rs 1340 crore from mines of Eastern Coalfields Ltd.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 21:06 IST
  • India

A massive coal pilferage scandal has been unraveled in eastern India, with charges framed against 49 individuals, including influential persons allegedly under whose patronage the operations were conducted. The charges were formalized in a Special CBI court in Asansol, involving theft of Rs 1340 crore worth of coal from Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL) mines.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) claims mastermind Anup Majee led the conspiracy, pilfering around 31 lakh metric tons of coal between 2015 and 2020. The illegal activities reportedly had the backing of several ECL officials and influential figures, including Vikash Mishra, whose brother and former TMC leader Vinay Mishra is absconding.

The charges pressed involve criminal conspiracy, theft, cheating, and fraud, under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act. The CBI has filed three chargesheets in this case, uncovering a network that includes 10 companies, influential individuals, and public servants, with substantial illegal benefits accrued to the accused and massive losses to ECL and the government.

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

