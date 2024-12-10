Crackdown on Illegal Poppy Plantations in Manipur
In Manipur's Kangpokpi district, 14 acres of illegal poppy plantations were destroyed by local police and CRPF forces. Chief Minister N Biren Singh praised the action, emphasizing the state's dedication to combating drug trafficking and reinforcing their commitment to the War on Drugs campaign.
- Country:
- India
In a significant operation against illegal poppy cultivation, authorities in Manipur's Kangpokpi district successfully destroyed 14 acres of such plantations on Tuesday, police confirmed.
A case has been filed against individuals engaging in this illicit activity, promising stern legal action in pursuit of justice, officials stated.
Praising the initiative, Chief Minister N Biren Singh lauded the coordinated effort of Kangpokpi police and 90 CRPF personnel led by Additional SP (L/O) under SP Kangpokpi's supervision. He affirmed the government's resolve in addressing drug-related challenges and continuing the War on Drugs campaign.
(With inputs from agencies.)