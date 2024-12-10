Unveiling Human Rights Ignorance: Calls for Greater Awareness in Odisha

Orissa High Court Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh emphasized the widespread lack of awareness about human rights and the existence of commissions like the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC). Speaking at an event in Odisha, Singh highlighted the urgent need for awareness campaigns to inform the public about their rights.

The Chief Justice urged the OHRC to collaborate with the State Legal Service Authority to conduct regular awareness drives across different locations. He believes these efforts are crucial to ensuring people understand their rights and the mechanisms available to protect them.

Meanwhile, state Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan pointed out persistent social stigmas like untouchability and gender inequality, despite 75 years of independence. He criticized the inadequate reach of educational and healthcare services to the poorest, but noted the new government's initiatives under Chief Minister Mohan Majhi's leadership to address these issues.

