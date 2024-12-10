Left Menu

Techie's Tragic End: A Shocking Suicide and Claims of Harassment

Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old professional from Bengaluru, died by suicide, citing emotional distress caused by marital conflicts and alleged harassment by his wife and her family. Subhash left behind a 24-page death note and recorded an 80-minute video detailing his experiences. The police have booked his wife and her family for abetment of suicide.

Updated: 10-12-2024 22:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating turn of events, a Bengaluru-based techie, Atul Subhash, ended his life, leaving behind a shocking 24-page death note accusing his wife and her family of severe harassment.

The 34-year-old's suicide has led to the booking of his wife and relatives for abetment. His detailed death note and an 80-minute video provide a harrowing account of his marital distress and allegations of persecution.

The police have initiated an investigation, responding to his family's complaint. As the case unfolds, the tragic narrative of Atul's struggles and his demand for justice reverberates through the community.

