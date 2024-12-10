Techie's Tragic End: A Shocking Suicide and Claims of Harassment

In a devastating turn of events, a Bengaluru-based techie, Atul Subhash, ended his life, leaving behind a shocking 24-page death note accusing his wife and her family of severe harassment.

The 34-year-old's suicide has led to the booking of his wife and relatives for abetment. His detailed death note and an 80-minute video provide a harrowing account of his marital distress and allegations of persecution.

The police have initiated an investigation, responding to his family's complaint. As the case unfolds, the tragic narrative of Atul's struggles and his demand for justice reverberates through the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)