Delhi Schools Rocked by Hoax Bomb Threats: Authorities Seek Digital Clues

Delhi schools received a bomb threat via email, demanding $30,000. The threat was deemed a hoax after investigations. Delhi Police have registered an FIR and reached out to Google for the IP address of the sender. The use of VPN might have masked the sender's identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 22:15 IST
  • India

In a concerning turn of events, more than 40 schools in Delhi were targeted by a hoax bomb threat, prompting police to launch an investigation, officials reported on Tuesday.

The threatening emails arrived early Monday morning, demanding $30,000, yet after a thorough inspection, authorities declared the threats unfounded. The Delhi Police's Special Cell has taken charge, registering an FIR and reaching out to Google to trace the sender's IP address, police sources confirmed.

The threat involved the use of a Gmail account, likely shielded by a VPN, complicating efforts to identify the perpetrator. A similar incident targeting over 200 establishments occurred in May, highlighting ongoing challenges in tracing digital threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

