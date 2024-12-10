Left Menu

Somali-Ethiopian Tensions: Leaders Meet in Ankara Talks

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud travels to Ankara for talks with Ethiopia's PM, aiming to ease tensions over Ethiopia's plan to build a port in Somaliland. The discussions, mediated by Turkey, focus on regional stability and Somaliland's independence bid, involving other regional players like Egypt and Eritrea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mogadishu | Updated: 10-12-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 22:22 IST
Hassan Sheikh Mohamud
  • Somalia

In a bid to defuse escalating tensions, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is set to arrive in Ankara, Turkey, for a crucial round of talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. These negotiations mark the first meeting between the two leaders since Ethiopia's controversial announcement to construct a port in Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland, a move that has unsettled Mogadishu.

While Ethiopian authorities and Turkey's foreign ministry have yet to comment, the situation remains sensitive. Ethiopia, reliant on access through the strategic land, has proposed formally recognizing Somaliland's independence in exchange for this vital access point near the Red Sea and Indian Ocean, raising concerns among regional actors.

Somali officials confirmed President Mohamud's travel following an invitation from Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The high-stakes dialogue, facilitated by Turkey, underscores growing alliances, with Somalia eyeing Egypt and Eritrea amid Ethiopia's regional disputes, signaling shifting dynamics in the Horn of Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

