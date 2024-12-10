Somali-Ethiopian Tensions: Leaders Meet in Ankara Talks

In a bid to defuse escalating tensions, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is set to arrive in Ankara, Turkey, for a crucial round of talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. These negotiations mark the first meeting between the two leaders since Ethiopia's controversial announcement to construct a port in Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland, a move that has unsettled Mogadishu.

While Ethiopian authorities and Turkey's foreign ministry have yet to comment, the situation remains sensitive. Ethiopia, reliant on access through the strategic land, has proposed formally recognizing Somaliland's independence in exchange for this vital access point near the Red Sea and Indian Ocean, raising concerns among regional actors.

Somali officials confirmed President Mohamud's travel following an invitation from Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The high-stakes dialogue, facilitated by Turkey, underscores growing alliances, with Somalia eyeing Egypt and Eritrea amid Ethiopia's regional disputes, signaling shifting dynamics in the Horn of Africa.

