Impeachment Motion Against Judge Sparks Political Unrest
Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi aims to impeach Allahabad High Court judge Shekhar Kumar Yadav, following controversial remarks at a VHP event. Mehdi has garnered support from various political parties but needs 100 signatures to proceed. The motion underscores growing political tensions and debates over secularism and equality.
- Country:
- India
Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi has initiated proceedings to impeach Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav of the Allahabad High Court, following remarks he made at a Vishva Hindu Parishad event. Mehdi criticized Yadav for promoting views that he and others regard as inflammatory.
Forming political alliances in the Parliament, Mehdi has reportedly secured backing from members of the Congress, Samajwadi Party, DMK, and Trinamool Congress, though he still requires 100 signatures to advance the impeachment motion, as stipulated by constitutional requirements.
The call for impeachment has ignited a wider debate about judicial conduct and the boundaries of secularism in India, emphasizing the role political leaders play in upholding constitutional values and principles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- impeachment
- judge
- support
- parliament
- vhp
- event
- secularism
- equality
- political
- controversy
ALSO READ
India's Constitution: A Beacon of Secularism and Pluralism
Indian Constitution is a live, progressive document, says President Murmu at Constitution Day event.
India's Constitution: A Beacon of Secularism & Pluralism
Law on women reservation has started new era of women empowerment in our democracy, says President Murmu at Constitution Day event.
Preserving Heritage: Indigo Art Auctions Unveils Inaugural Charity Event