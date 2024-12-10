Left Menu

Hospital Scandal: Technician Arrested for Sexual Harassment in Visakhapatnam

A hospital technician in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, was arrested for attempting to sexually harass a woman during a scan. Following Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's orders, the police swiftly acted, detaining K Prakash. Naidu emphasized strict measures to prevent future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 10-12-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 23:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident, a hospital technician in Visakhapatnam was apprehended on allegations of sexually harassing a woman patient. Police took swift action following the directive of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The accused, identified as K Prakash, was arrested by the local authorities on Tuesday. He was promptly produced in court, which sanctioned his remand. Prakash is now held at the central jail in Visakhapatnam.

The incident reportedly occurred in the X-ray room of a corporate hospital on Monday night. The woman bravely raised an alarm, alerting her relatives, who were able to intervene and report the incident to the police. The Chief Minister has called for strict measures to avert such cases in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

