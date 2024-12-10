Hospital Scandal: Technician Arrested for Sexual Harassment in Visakhapatnam

In a disturbing incident, a hospital technician in Visakhapatnam was apprehended on allegations of sexually harassing a woman patient. Police took swift action following the directive of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The accused, identified as K Prakash, was arrested by the local authorities on Tuesday. He was promptly produced in court, which sanctioned his remand. Prakash is now held at the central jail in Visakhapatnam.

The incident reportedly occurred in the X-ray room of a corporate hospital on Monday night. The woman bravely raised an alarm, alerting her relatives, who were able to intervene and report the incident to the police. The Chief Minister has called for strict measures to avert such cases in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)