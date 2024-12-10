Left Menu

Consumer Forum Fines Emami for Misleading Fairness Cream Ads

The Central Delhi District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission fined Emami Ltd Rs 15 lakh for misleading advertisements related to its Fair and Handsome cream. The complainant alleged that the cream did not deliver promised results despite regular use. The forum ruled Emami engaged in unfair trade practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 23:16 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 23:16 IST
The Central Delhi District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission has imposed a Rs 15 lakh fine on Emami Ltd, accusing the company of unfair trade practices concerning their 'Fair and Handsome' fairness cream. Allegations stem from a complainant who claimed the product failed to deliver its promised results of fairer skin.

The complainant argued that despite following the usage instructions provided on the packaging, which advised twice-daily application on the face and neck, the product did not produce the desired fairness. The forum, led by President Inder Jeet Singh along with member Rashmi Bansal, noted the lack of evidence proving any impropriety in using the cream.

The forum criticized Emami for incomplete instructions and misleading packaging, contributing to consumer deception. Despite Emami's argument regarding conditions like a nutritious diet and healthy habits being necessary for results, the commission labeled the advertisements deceptive, mandating the company withdraw misleading packages and pay fines to the Delhi State Consumer Welfare Fund.

