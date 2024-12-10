Subdivisional Magistrate Caught in Bribery Scandal

A subdivisional magistrate in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, was nabbed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau after being caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh and a costly dinner set.

According to Director General Ravi Prakash Mehrda of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, officer Banshidhar Yogi had demanded the bribe from a complainant for executing a court decree in a land dispute.

Initially, Yogi wanted 20 bighas of land; failing which, he demanded Rs 5 lakh. The accused finally settled for Rs 3 lakh. Following the verification of the complaint, Yogi was arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

