Subdivisional Magistrate Caught in Bribery Scandal
A subdivisional magistrate in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu was caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh and an expensive dinner set. The bribe was in exchange for executing a favorable court decree in a land dispute case. The officer has been arrested.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 10-12-2024 23:29 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 23:29 IST
A subdivisional magistrate in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, was nabbed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau after being caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh and a costly dinner set.
According to Director General Ravi Prakash Mehrda of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, officer Banshidhar Yogi had demanded the bribe from a complainant for executing a court decree in a land dispute.
Initially, Yogi wanted 20 bighas of land; failing which, he demanded Rs 5 lakh. The accused finally settled for Rs 3 lakh. Following the verification of the complaint, Yogi was arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
