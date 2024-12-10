Illegal Weapons Workshop Dismantled in Haryana

In a significant breakthrough, police have dismantled an illegal arms repair operation in Haryana's Nuh district, arresting suspect Abdullah near Andhaki village.

The operation resulted in the seizure of five illegal weapons, cartridges, and tools used for repairing old firearms. An FIR has been filed at the Punhana police station.

Following a tip-off about illegal arms sale, police raided the hideout, apprehending Abdullah. Under questioning, Abdullah admitted to his role in repairing and selling illegal arms. Further investigations are underway, police stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)