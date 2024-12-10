Illegal Weapons Workshop Dismantled in Haryana
Police busted an illegal arms repair workshop in Haryana's Nuh district, arresting one suspect, Abdullah. Five illegal weapons, cartridges, and repair tools were seized. The accused was caught selling firearms and confessed to his involvement in repairing and selling illegal arms. Police investigations are ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nuh | Updated: 10-12-2024 23:36 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 23:36 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, police have dismantled an illegal arms repair operation in Haryana's Nuh district, arresting suspect Abdullah near Andhaki village.
The operation resulted in the seizure of five illegal weapons, cartridges, and tools used for repairing old firearms. An FIR has been filed at the Punhana police station.
Following a tip-off about illegal arms sale, police raided the hideout, apprehending Abdullah. Under questioning, Abdullah admitted to his role in repairing and selling illegal arms. Further investigations are underway, police stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Midnight Raid Unleashes Chaos: Pakistan's Political Turmoil Intensifies
NIA's Dawn Raid on Gang Member Sparks Curiosity
NIA Raids Neeraj Bawana Gang Member's Home in Major Crackdown
Counterterrorism Arrests in London: Kurdish Community Center Raided
Conviction in Ahmedabad Hotel Raid: The Plot That Unraveled