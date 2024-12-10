Left Menu

Highway Drama: Rajasthan Speaker's Close Call

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani's vehicle was pursued by a suspicious car while travelling to Ajmer. The chase, involving several youths, led to a police alert ensuring his safety. The incident is under investigation after reaching Ajmer safely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 10-12-2024 23:37 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 23:37 IST
Highway Drama: Rajasthan Speaker's Close Call
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tension mounted on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway as a suspicious vehicle reportedly pursued Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani's car. The speaker was en route to Ajmer when the dramatic chase unfolded, prompting police intervention to secure his safety.

Authorities revealed that the suspicious vehicle contained three to four youths who recorded the speaker's car on their mobile phones while tailing him for a significant distance.

Fortunately, Devnani reached Ajmer without incident. The police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the chase to determine the intent of those involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024