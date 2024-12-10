Highway Drama: Rajasthan Speaker's Close Call
Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani's vehicle was pursued by a suspicious car while travelling to Ajmer. The chase, involving several youths, led to a police alert ensuring his safety. The incident is under investigation after reaching Ajmer safely.
Tension mounted on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway as a suspicious vehicle reportedly pursued Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani's car. The speaker was en route to Ajmer when the dramatic chase unfolded, prompting police intervention to secure his safety.
Authorities revealed that the suspicious vehicle contained three to four youths who recorded the speaker's car on their mobile phones while tailing him for a significant distance.
Fortunately, Devnani reached Ajmer without incident. The police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the chase to determine the intent of those involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
