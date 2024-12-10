Left Menu

Israel's Surge: Creating a 'Sterile Zone' in Southern Syria

Israel has initiated efforts to establish a security buffer in southern Syria following the collapse of the Assad regime. This move involves military operations to prevent militant threats near the Golan Heights. Israel continues air and missile strikes to neutralize strategic military threats while maintaining a non-permanent presence.

Israel has embarked on a significant military operation in southern Syria, implementing measures to establish a 'sterile defence zone' along the Syrian-Israeli border. This strategic move aims to curb potential militant threats following the collapse of the Assad regime, according to Defence Minister Israel Katz.

The operation involves substantial air and missile strikes to prevent heavy military equipment from falling into the hands of rebels. Israeli forces have occupied key areas to further ensure security along the Golan Heights, while denying significant incursions into Syrian territory beyond established lines.

Despite regional condemnation, Israel stresses the temporary nature of these measures, underscoring its commitment to regional security and deterrence against potential threats emanating from a destabilized Syrian state.

