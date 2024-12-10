Left Menu

Mass Abductions in Northwestern Nigeria Highlight Growing Security Concerns

Dozens kidnapped by armed men in Nigeria's Zamfara state, marking the region's latest mass abduction. Residents report at least 50 abductees, including women and children. With weak government response and no security presence, kidnappings for ransom persist in conflict-ridden northwest Nigeria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 10-12-2024 23:54 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 23:54 IST
Mass Abductions in Northwestern Nigeria Highlight Growing Security Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

In a disturbing incident, armed men kidnapped dozens of individuals over the weekend in Nigeria's northwestern Zamfara state, local residents and authorities reported to The Associated Press. The latest in a series of mass abductions, at least 50 people, including women and children, were taken by gunmen in the Maradun district.

Yazid Abubakar, speaking for Zamfara police, verified the kidnapping occurrence but offered no further details. While no entity has claimed responsibility for the abduction, locals suspect notorious bandit groups, known for such raids in the region. Halliru Attahiru, a community leader affected by the kidnapping, described the armed group's assault lasting over two hours.

Kidnappings have become widespread in Nigeria's northwestern parts, exploiting the diminished security to conduct attacks. Victims are primarily released after steep ransoms are paid. The Nigerian military has announced increased efforts to tackle these security issues, yet abductions for monetary gain remain rampant, exacerbating instability in the mineral-rich but inadequately policed area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024