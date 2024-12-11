Left Menu

Israel's Strategic Strikes Impact Syrian Landscape

Israel aims to establish a 'sterile defence zone' in southern Syria using airstrikes to dismantle strategic weaponry. This move follows Assad's government collapse and aims to thwart weapons reaching jihadist groups. Prime Minister Netanyahu emphasizes security over interference in Syria's affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 01:13 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 01:13 IST
Israel Katz

Israel has launched a significant military operation in southern Syria, characterized by what it terms a 'sterile defence zone', aiming to neutralize strategic weaponry without permanent troops, Defence Minister Israel Katz announced.

In a span of 48 hours, Israeli jets executed over 350 airstrikes targeting crucial military infrastructure across Syria, aiming to prevent strategic weapons from reaching jihadist groups who benefited from Bashar al-Assad's regime collapse.

Prime Minister Netanyahu stressed that while Israel does not wish to meddle in Syria's internal conflicts, it is imperative for Israel to safeguard its borders and ensure that weapon contingents do not empower hostile factions linked to Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

