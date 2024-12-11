Israel's Strategic Strikes Impact Syrian Landscape

Israel has launched a significant military operation in southern Syria, characterized by what it terms a 'sterile defence zone', aiming to neutralize strategic weaponry without permanent troops, Defence Minister Israel Katz announced.

In a span of 48 hours, Israeli jets executed over 350 airstrikes targeting crucial military infrastructure across Syria, aiming to prevent strategic weapons from reaching jihadist groups who benefited from Bashar al-Assad's regime collapse.

Prime Minister Netanyahu stressed that while Israel does not wish to meddle in Syria's internal conflicts, it is imperative for Israel to safeguard its borders and ensure that weapon contingents do not empower hostile factions linked to Iran.

