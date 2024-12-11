Biden's Final Diplomatic Push: Middle East Ceasefire Efforts Intensify

U.S. President Joe Biden is intensifying diplomatic efforts by sending senior aides to the Middle East in a bid to secure a Gaza ceasefire agreement, a goal that has eluded his administration for over a year. This announcement was made by U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer, who highlighted a renewed energy surrounding the ceasefire talks.

Finer remarked that a recent ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah has injected momentum into the negotiations. Speaking at the Reuters NEXT conference in New York, he emphasized the potential for progress, as Biden's presidency nears its end, ahead of the transition to President-elect Donald Trump.

While specifics on the officials involved and their progress remain undisclosed, these negotiations include key players like Israel, Hamas, and other regional parties. With ongoing violence following a deadly attack on Israel by Hamas, the efforts come amid broader regional concerns, including the situation in Syria and efforts to secure the release of abducted journalist Austin Tice.

(With inputs from agencies.)