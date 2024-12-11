Left Menu

Biden's Final Diplomatic Push: Middle East Ceasefire Efforts Intensify

President Biden is sending senior aides to the Middle East to secure a Gaza ceasefire. Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer noted increased momentum following a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. Talks involve Israel, Hamas, and other parties amid ongoing violence and regional diplomatic activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 01:15 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 01:15 IST
Biden's Final Diplomatic Push: Middle East Ceasefire Efforts Intensify
Joe Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden is intensifying diplomatic efforts by sending senior aides to the Middle East in a bid to secure a Gaza ceasefire agreement, a goal that has eluded his administration for over a year. This announcement was made by U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer, who highlighted a renewed energy surrounding the ceasefire talks.

Finer remarked that a recent ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah has injected momentum into the negotiations. Speaking at the Reuters NEXT conference in New York, he emphasized the potential for progress, as Biden's presidency nears its end, ahead of the transition to President-elect Donald Trump.

While specifics on the officials involved and their progress remain undisclosed, these negotiations include key players like Israel, Hamas, and other regional parties. With ongoing violence following a deadly attack on Israel by Hamas, the efforts come amid broader regional concerns, including the situation in Syria and efforts to secure the release of abducted journalist Austin Tice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024