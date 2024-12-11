Revamping Secret Service: A Call for Change

A congressional task force has put forth crucial recommendations targeting the Secret Service in the wake of attempted assassinations on Donald Trump during his presidential campaign. Key suggestions include restricting foreign leader protection during election peaks and even proposing the agency's removal from the Department of Homeland Security.

The 180-page bipartisan report released Tuesday provides an extensive analysis of the July and September attempts on Trump's life. It criticizes a sequence of security lapses, underscoring July's ordeal where Trump was injured. The document highlights the overstretched responsibilities faced by the agency, including its international commitments during high-stakes domestic periods.

Task force advocates believe a systemic review of Secret Service protocols is essential. Proposals involve dropping non-protective investigations during elections and reevaluating if the agency would perform better outside DHS's constraints. The discussion aims to fortify U.S. leader protection, particularly during critical electoral phases, to prevent further security breaches.

