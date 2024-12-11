Biden Administration Navigates Syrian Transition Amidst HTS Concerns

The Biden administration is cautioning the rebel group responsible for the ouster of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad against assuming automatic leadership, urging instead for an inclusive process to form a transitional government. This is part of the first U.S. communications with the group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), involving coordination with Middle East allies including Turkey and the incoming administration of Donald Trump.

Messages have been sent to HTS to oversee early government structure efforts, steering them towards a process that represents the Syrian people's desires rather than a unilateral takeover by HTS. The exact method of communication remains undisclosed. Washington stresses a credible, non-sectarian future government and is cautious of HTS's dominant role without formal leader selection.

In 2013, HTS and its leader, Abu Mohammed al-Golani, were designated terrorists by the U.S. for violent activities. Despite unclear prospects for Golani in Syria's future and his current ideologies, U.S. lawmakers discuss lifting sanctions in exchange for HTS meeting specific demands. Meanwhile, ongoing U.S. military efforts target ISIS and prevent Iranian-backed groups from gaining influence in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)