U.S. Approves $300 Million Military Deal with Kuwait

The U.S. State Department has given the green light for a potential $300 million deal involving the sale of vehicle maintenance equipment to Kuwait, according to an announcement from the Pentagon this Tuesday.

This strategic move is set to bolster Kuwait's military capabilities, with prominent defense contractors such as BAE Systems, Leonardo DRS, and others being pivotal in this transaction.

The approval underscores ongoing bilateral defense ties between the U.S. and Kuwait, further strengthening their collaborative efforts in regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)