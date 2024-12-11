Headlines Across America: Trump’s Legal Battles, Wildfires, and Strategic Appointments

Prosecutors are considering sparing Donald Trump prison time for his role in the hush money case, given his recent electoral victory, according to a new court filing. However, they oppose dismissing the case altogether.

In California, a high-wind-fueled wildfire threatens Malibu, prompting evacuations and causing power outages. Meanwhile, Federal Trade Commissioner Andrew Ferguson will lead the FTC under Trump's upcoming administration.

The U.S. Missile Defense Agency achieves a milestone by intercepting a ballistic missile target off Guam, strengthening its strategic military presence in the Western Pacific amid rising tensions with China.

(With inputs from agencies.)