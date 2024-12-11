Seeking Justice: Family Calls for U.S.-Led Probe into West Bank Killing

The family of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a Turkish-American woman killed in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, is set to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. They aim to push for an independent investigation led by the United States into her death, Eygi's sister revealed.

Eygi was fatally shot on September 6 while participating in a protest against the expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank, amid ongoing conflict in Gaza. The protest escalations and her killing have raised significant concerns. Ozden Bennett, Eygi's sister, criticized the reliance on Israel to investigate its own forces.

While Israel acknowledges its troops' involvement in the incident, it insists the shooting was unintentional. The rising tension in the region and lack of substantial policy shifts from Washington continue to incite criticism, as families like Eygi's seek answers and justice.

