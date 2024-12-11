Rising Tensions: Taiwan's Defense on High Alert Amid Chinese Military Activity
Taiwan's defense ministry reports a significant increase in Chinese military activity near the island, with 53 military aircraft detected. Beijing's recent moves are seen as a response to President Lai Ching-te's tour, raising alarm over potential drills. China’s naval presence in the region intensifies with substantial deployments.
Taiwan's defense ministry sounded the alarm on Wednesday, noting a substantial upsurge in Chinese military movements around the island. The alert came as 53 military aircraft were observed in the vicinity, part of what is perceived as Beijing's pressure tactics.
While China's military has not officially confirmed ongoing drills, it was anticipated that exercises might follow President Lai Ching-te's recent Pacific tour. His itinerary had included stops in Hawaii and Guam, which may have exacerbated tensions.
Adding to the strain, Taiwan's defense ministry highlighted the deployment of China's largest naval fleet in nearly 30 years, raising concerns over Taiwan's security. These developments underscore the ongoing geopolitical rift, with China insisting on its territorial claims over the democratically governed Taiwan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
