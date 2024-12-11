Syrian Integration in Germany: Between Hope and Uncertainty

Anas Modamani, who once captured global attention with a selfie alongside Chancellor Angela Merkel, has completed his university studies in Germany and obtained German citizenship. Yet, he is wary of some German politicians calling for Syrians' return following the political shift in Syria.

The climate becomes tense as right-wing and mainstream parties utter thoughts of repatriation amidst the forthcoming German election. This comes despite Syria's uncertain stability. Jens Spahn, a conservative figure, controversially proposes funds for those willing to return. Modamani and others view such notions as premature.

With 975,000 Syrians in Germany, many have successfully integrated, found employment, and contribute significantly to society. As debate swirls about their future, voices like Interior Minister Nancy Faeser advocate for patience, stressing the need for a clearer situation in Syria before making major decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)