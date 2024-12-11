Left Menu

Tragic Turn in Rekindled Romance: Ex-Policeman Accused of Murder

A dismissed policeman, Naresh Dahule, has been arrested for allegedly murdering a woman he was romantically involved with and burying her body in Nagpur, India. The crime unfolded after a heated argument. Dahule was arrested following an investigation into a stolen car he used for the crime.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a chilling case of rekindled romance gone wrong, a dismissed policeman has been accused of murdering his lover in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The alleged perpetrator, identified as Naresh alias Narendra Dahule, was detained in Chandrapur district following a thorough investigation by local law enforcement.

The incident began when Dahule, who previously served in the police but was discharged from his duties, allegedly strangled the 40-year-old victim during a disagreement over their relationship's future. The couple, former classmates, had reconnected through Facebook and planned to elope before the fatal confrontation.

Investigators unearthed the shocking crime after tracking a stolen car used by Dahule. Confession secured, he guided officers to the burial site—a septic tank behind an under-construction building. Dahule now faces charges of murder and tampering with evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

