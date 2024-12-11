Tragic Turn in Rekindled Romance: Ex-Policeman Accused of Murder
A dismissed policeman, Naresh Dahule, has been arrested for allegedly murdering a woman he was romantically involved with and burying her body in Nagpur, India. The crime unfolded after a heated argument. Dahule was arrested following an investigation into a stolen car he used for the crime.
- Country:
- India
In a chilling case of rekindled romance gone wrong, a dismissed policeman has been accused of murdering his lover in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The alleged perpetrator, identified as Naresh alias Narendra Dahule, was detained in Chandrapur district following a thorough investigation by local law enforcement.
The incident began when Dahule, who previously served in the police but was discharged from his duties, allegedly strangled the 40-year-old victim during a disagreement over their relationship's future. The couple, former classmates, had reconnected through Facebook and planned to elope before the fatal confrontation.
Investigators unearthed the shocking crime after tracking a stolen car used by Dahule. Confession secured, he guided officers to the burial site—a septic tank behind an under-construction building. Dahule now faces charges of murder and tampering with evidence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- murder
- policeman
- Nagpur
- ex-cop
- romance
- crime
- investigation
- Chandrapur
- relationship
ALSO READ
New Ministerial Advisory Group to Tackle Transnational and Organised Crime
Chandigarh Bar Explosion Sparks Investigation
Major Drug Haul: Myanmarese Crew Under Investigation in Andaman Waters
Sweden Reaches Out to China: Undersea Cable Breach Investigation
Political Tensions Rise: Duterte Faces Investigation Over Threats