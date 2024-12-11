Tragic Incident: Infant's Death in Jharkhand River

In a heart-wrenching incident in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, a 30-year-old woman allegedly hurled her infant daughter into a river, resulting in the infant's tragic death, police reported.

The event unfolded at Durku village in Jadugora when the woman went to bathe in the river with her child. Authorities discovered the infant's body on Monday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Musabani) Sandip Bhagat confirmed.

The father has filed an FIR. The motive behind this act remains unclear but investigations are ongoing, officials stated, noting that the woman has been arrested for further questioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)