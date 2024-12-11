The Rohingya Refugee Debate: Striving for Basic Necessities Amidst Political Tensions

The plight of Rohingya Muslims in Jammu has reignited a complex debate over their access to essential services such as water and electricity. Representatives from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) visited these refugees amid discussions regarding their legal status and welfare needs.

Senior Protection Officer Tomoko Fukumura and Protection Associate Ragini Trakroo Zutushi engaged with Rohingya families and local residents, but their attempt to consult with police officials fell through. Meanwhile, local officials emphasized the importance of maintaining water supply until a decision is made about deportation.

The contentious issue has sparked political divisions, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah advocating for humane treatment until a resolution is found, while the BJP has called for an investigation into the settlers' presence. The ongoing debate underscores the tension between humanitarian responsibility and national policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)