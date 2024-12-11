Left Menu

China Denounces Canada's Sanctions Over Human Rights

China's foreign ministry strongly condemns Canadian sanctions against its officials for alleged human rights violations. Spokesperson Mao Ning declared that Canada is unqualified to lecture on human rights and urged it to cease undermining China under this pretense.

Updated: 11-12-2024 13:39 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 12:57 IST
China Denounces Canada's Sanctions Over Human Rights
In a firm statement on Wednesday, China's foreign ministry expressed its staunch opposition to Canada's recent sanctions. The sanctions targeted eight former and current senior Chinese officials, accused by Canada of human rights violations.

The ministry, represented by spokesperson Mao Ning, stressed that China values human rights and criticized Canada's actions as an overreach. Mao remarked that Canada lacks the authority to dictate human rights standards or impose punitive measures.

China urged Canada to introspect and desist from actions that compromise Chinese interests under the guise of human rights advocacy, highlighting the diplomatic friction between the nations.

