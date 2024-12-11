China Denounces Canada's Sanctions Over Human Rights

In a firm statement on Wednesday, China's foreign ministry expressed its staunch opposition to Canada's recent sanctions. The sanctions targeted eight former and current senior Chinese officials, accused by Canada of human rights violations.

The ministry, represented by spokesperson Mao Ning, stressed that China values human rights and criticized Canada's actions as an overreach. Mao remarked that Canada lacks the authority to dictate human rights standards or impose punitive measures.

China urged Canada to introspect and desist from actions that compromise Chinese interests under the guise of human rights advocacy, highlighting the diplomatic friction between the nations.

