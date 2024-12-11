Diplomatic Visit: Blinken Heads to Ankara Amidst Syrian Transition

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is preparing to make a significant visit to Ankara, where he will meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan this Friday, as reported by a Turkish official on Wednesday.

The meeting is expected to cover pivotal discussions on Syria, focusing particularly on the country's political landscape in the wake of Bashar al-Assad's ousting. This development comes as a result of a rapid offensive led by Syrian rebels, reshaping the dynamics in the region.

The visit underscores the critical diplomatic engagement between the United States and Turkey, aiming to address ongoing concerns and coordinate policies amidst the evolving situation in Syria.

