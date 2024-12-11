Left Menu

Bangladeshis Sentenced for Illegal Infiltration and Forgery

A special NIA court sentenced three Bangladeshi nationals to five years in prison for illegal infiltration into India and possession of fake documents. The case was initially reported by Pune Police in 2018, and the accused were convicted under various sections of the Foreigners Act and IPC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-12-2024 13:52 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 13:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, a special NIA court has sentenced three Bangladeshi citizens to five years of imprisonment for illegally entering India and possessing counterfeit documents.

The individuals, identified as Mohammed Habibur Rehman Habib, Hannan Anwar Hussain Khan, and Mohd Azarali Subhanallah, were fined Rs 2,000 each. This verdict stemmed from an FIR filed by the Pune Police in 2018, which highlighted the presence of several Bangladeshi nationals residing in the city without valid documentation.

The NIA charged them under multiple sections, including UAPA, IPC, and the Foreigners Act, following thorough investigations. The court found them guilty under sections related to overstaying in India, using forged documents, and conspiring to commit document forgery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

