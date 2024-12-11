Omar Abdullah Engages Civil Society in Jammu and Kashmir

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah conducted a significant engagement with civil society members in Jammu and Kashmir's winter capital on Wednesday. It marked his first such gathering since the National Conference-led coalition assumed power in the Union Territory.

The meeting, attended by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and other key ministers and advisors, spanned over three hours. Senior civil and police officers were also present, highlighting the importance of this dialogue.

Designed as part of a public outreach initiative, the session aimed to address the grievances of various societal sectors, including the business community, legal professionals, and tourism stakeholders. The Chief Minister assured participants that their concerns would be addressed in a timely manner.

