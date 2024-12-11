Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Engages Civil Society in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a three-hour civil society meeting in the winter capital. This public outreach effort involved various ministers, advisors, and civil officers. The meeting focused on addressing the concerns of businesses, lawyers, and tourism stakeholders, with Abdullah promising solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 11-12-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 15:24 IST
Omar Abdullah Engages Civil Society in Jammu and Kashmir
Omar Abdullah Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah conducted a significant engagement with civil society members in Jammu and Kashmir's winter capital on Wednesday. It marked his first such gathering since the National Conference-led coalition assumed power in the Union Territory.

The meeting, attended by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and other key ministers and advisors, spanned over three hours. Senior civil and police officers were also present, highlighting the importance of this dialogue.

Designed as part of a public outreach initiative, the session aimed to address the grievances of various societal sectors, including the business community, legal professionals, and tourism stakeholders. The Chief Minister assured participants that their concerns would be addressed in a timely manner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024