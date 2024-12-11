Putin and Orban Discuss Ukraine Crisis and Economic Ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in a phone conversation with Hungarian President Viktor Orban, focusing on the escalating situation in Ukraine, as reported by the Kremlin on Wednesday.

Putin conveyed to Orban that the policies of Kyiv remain dismissive of opportunities for a peaceful conflict resolution. The Kremlin's statement did not specify the timing of this dialogue.

The discussion extended beyond Ukraine, covering bilateral trade, economic collaboration, and furthering joint energy initiatives between Russia and Hungary, according to the report.

(With inputs from agencies.)