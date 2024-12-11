Left Menu

Putin and Orban Discuss Ukraine Crisis and Economic Ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian President Viktor Orban discussed the ongoing Ukraine crisis and bilateral trade in a recent phone call. Putin criticized Kyiv's approach, ruling out peaceful resolutions. The leaders also touched on advancing energy collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 11-12-2024 15:44 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 15:44 IST
Putin and Orban Discuss Ukraine Crisis and Economic Ties
Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in a phone conversation with Hungarian President Viktor Orban, focusing on the escalating situation in Ukraine, as reported by the Kremlin on Wednesday.

Putin conveyed to Orban that the policies of Kyiv remain dismissive of opportunities for a peaceful conflict resolution. The Kremlin's statement did not specify the timing of this dialogue.

The discussion extended beyond Ukraine, covering bilateral trade, economic collaboration, and furthering joint energy initiatives between Russia and Hungary, according to the report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024