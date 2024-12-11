Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Jubbaland Amid Election Dispute

The clash between Somalia's semi-autonomous Jubbaland and federal government forces followed a controversial regional election opposed by Mogadishu. This conflict raises fears of internal divisions undermining efforts against al Shabaab, as the mandate for an African Union peacekeeping force nears its end without clarity on future contributors.

Fighting broke out on Wednesday between forces from Somalia's semi-autonomous region of Jubbaland and the federal government, following a debated election in Jubbaland against Mogadishu's guidance. Officials voiced concerns that internal disputes may detract from combating the al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab group, coinciding with the looming expiration of an African Union peacekeeping force mandate.

Jubbaland's assistant security minister, Adan Ahmed Haji, reported federal forces attacked using drones near Ras Kamboni. Conversely, Somalia's Defence Minister, Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur, alleged that Jubbaland forces initiated hostilities by targeting federal troops in Lower Jubba, taking over bases vacated by the African Union Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

The re-election of Jubbaland's President Ahmed Mohamed Islam Madobe, opposed by Somalia's federal government, pushed tensions higher with mutual arrest warrants issued for him and Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. Amidst these growing tensions, questions remain over the future of peacekeeping in Somalia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

