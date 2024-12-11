Tensions Escalate in Jubbaland Amid Election Dispute

Fighting broke out on Wednesday between forces from Somalia's semi-autonomous region of Jubbaland and the federal government, following a debated election in Jubbaland against Mogadishu's guidance. Officials voiced concerns that internal disputes may detract from combating the al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab group, coinciding with the looming expiration of an African Union peacekeeping force mandate.

Jubbaland's assistant security minister, Adan Ahmed Haji, reported federal forces attacked using drones near Ras Kamboni. Conversely, Somalia's Defence Minister, Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur, alleged that Jubbaland forces initiated hostilities by targeting federal troops in Lower Jubba, taking over bases vacated by the African Union Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

The re-election of Jubbaland's President Ahmed Mohamed Islam Madobe, opposed by Somalia's federal government, pushed tensions higher with mutual arrest warrants issued for him and Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. Amidst these growing tensions, questions remain over the future of peacekeeping in Somalia.

