Clashes Erupt Over Waqf Law Amendment Amidst Black Armband Protests

Black armband protests marked the last Friday prayers of Ramzan as tension flared over the Union government's proposed Waqf law amendment, officials reported.

A violent confrontation erupted at the Makbara mosque in Begamganj, around 80 kilometers from the Raisen district headquarters, leaving three individuals injured and hospitalized.

The clash, involving knives and drawing blood, stemmed from a dispute between Shakil Ahmad of the Muslim Festival Committee and Syed Sawesh Ali regarding the protest. Authorities have made several arrests, while further investigations proceed. Protesters across Bhopal, Vidisha, and other areas donned black armbands, responding to the AIMPLB's call against the amendment, which they claim threatens the Muslim community's autonomy over mosques, dargahs, madrasas, and graveyards.

(With inputs from agencies.)