Clashes Erupt Over Waqf Law Amendment Amidst Black Armband Protests

The last Friday prayers of Ramzan witnessed black armband protests against the Union government's Waqf law amendment, leading to a violent clash at a mosque in Begamganj, Madhya Pradesh. Protesters, urged by the AIMPLB, fear loss of control over key religious institutions under the proposed amendment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 28-03-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 22:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Black armband protests marked the last Friday prayers of Ramzan as tension flared over the Union government's proposed Waqf law amendment, officials reported.

A violent confrontation erupted at the Makbara mosque in Begamganj, around 80 kilometers from the Raisen district headquarters, leaving three individuals injured and hospitalized.

The clash, involving knives and drawing blood, stemmed from a dispute between Shakil Ahmad of the Muslim Festival Committee and Syed Sawesh Ali regarding the protest. Authorities have made several arrests, while further investigations proceed. Protesters across Bhopal, Vidisha, and other areas donned black armbands, responding to the AIMPLB's call against the amendment, which they claim threatens the Muslim community's autonomy over mosques, dargahs, madrasas, and graveyards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

