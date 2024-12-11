Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Bail in Delhi Waqf Board Money Laundering Case

The Supreme Court granted bail to Zeeshan Haider and Daud Nasir, arrested over a year ago in the Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case. Noting the trial's unlikely start soon and the lack of framed charges, the court instructed their release, setting conditions based on previous undertakings.

Updated: 11-12-2024 16:21 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 16:09 IST
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has granted bail to two men, Zeeshan Haider and Daud Nasir, implicated in the high-profile Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case. The court took into consideration their prolonged detention and the improbability of an imminent trial start, opting for their release.

The decision came from a bench led by Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih, who noted that despite being jailed since November 2023, no charges had been framed. Haider and Nasir were accused of participating in irregularities surrounding the Waqf Board’s recruitment processes and linked to significant financial mismanagement.

The release terms highlight adherence to previous court undertakings, and any delays in complaint hearings traceable to the appellants could lead to potential bail cancellation. Meanwhile, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, the principal accused, has been granted relief by a trial court, though the Enforcement Directorate seeks to overturn this outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

