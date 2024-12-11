Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Russia Warns Citizens Against U.S. Travel

Russia warns its citizens against traveling to the U.S., Canada, and certain EU countries due to heightened tensions. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that relations with the U.S. are nearing a breaking point, suggesting the atmosphere is dangerously confrontational and risky for Russian travelers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 11-12-2024 16:24 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 16:16 IST
Maria Zakharova Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russia

On Wednesday, Russia issued a stark warning to its citizens, advising them to avoid traveling to the United States, Canada, and some European Union countries.

The advisory comes amid escalating tensions, with Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noting that relations with the U.S. are on the brink of collapse.

Zakharova expressed concerns over the safety of Russian nationals, suggesting they could be targeted by U.S. authorities as relations reach a dangerously confrontational stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

