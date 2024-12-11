Rising Tensions: Russia Warns Citizens Against U.S. Travel

On Wednesday, Russia issued a stark warning to its citizens, advising them to avoid traveling to the United States, Canada, and some European Union countries.

The advisory comes amid escalating tensions, with Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noting that relations with the U.S. are on the brink of collapse.

Zakharova expressed concerns over the safety of Russian nationals, suggesting they could be targeted by U.S. authorities as relations reach a dangerously confrontational stage.

