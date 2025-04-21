Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions: Putin's Focus on Civilian Infrastructure Talks

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov clarified that Russian President Vladimir Putin referred to discussions about civilian infrastructure strikes when mentioning talks with Ukraine. This statement was made during an interview with a Russian state television reporter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 21-04-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 19:57 IST
Diplomatic Tensions: Putin's Focus on Civilian Infrastructure Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a recent development, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov provided clarification regarding statements made by Russian President Vladimir Putin concerning talks with Ukraine. According to Peskov, when Putin mentioned the discussions, he was specifically referring to issues surrounding civilian infrastructure strikes.

This insight was shared during a conversation with a reporter from Russian state television, shedding light on the diplomatic rhetoric and potential avenues for dialogue between Russia and Ukraine.

The statement comes amid ongoing challenges and tensions, emphasizing the importance of civilian infrastructure in the broader discussions between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025