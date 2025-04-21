Diplomatic Tensions: Putin's Focus on Civilian Infrastructure Talks
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov clarified that Russian President Vladimir Putin referred to discussions about civilian infrastructure strikes when mentioning talks with Ukraine. This statement was made during an interview with a Russian state television reporter.
In a recent development, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov provided clarification regarding statements made by Russian President Vladimir Putin concerning talks with Ukraine. According to Peskov, when Putin mentioned the discussions, he was specifically referring to issues surrounding civilian infrastructure strikes.
This insight was shared during a conversation with a reporter from Russian state television, shedding light on the diplomatic rhetoric and potential avenues for dialogue between Russia and Ukraine.
The statement comes amid ongoing challenges and tensions, emphasizing the importance of civilian infrastructure in the broader discussions between the two nations.
