In a recent development, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov provided clarification regarding statements made by Russian President Vladimir Putin concerning talks with Ukraine. According to Peskov, when Putin mentioned the discussions, he was specifically referring to issues surrounding civilian infrastructure strikes.

This insight was shared during a conversation with a reporter from Russian state television, shedding light on the diplomatic rhetoric and potential avenues for dialogue between Russia and Ukraine.

The statement comes amid ongoing challenges and tensions, emphasizing the importance of civilian infrastructure in the broader discussions between the two nations.

