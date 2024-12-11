Controversial Push to Ban Cousin Marriages Debated in UK Parliament

In a noteworthy session in the House of Commons, debates stirred as an Indian-origin MP raised concerns about the newly proposed Marriage (Prohibited Degrees of Relationship) Bill that aims to ban first cousin marriages due to potential health risks for their children.

Iqbal Mohamed, MP for Dewsbury and Batley, called for the issue to be framed as a public health matter, advocating for genetic screening and health education over imposing a ban. Highlighting cultural practices, Mohamed emphasized the need for understanding over stigmatization.

Being introduced by Conservative MP Richard Holden, the bill has seen support from other party members yet faces challenges ahead due to limited parliamentary time and the required government backing to transform it into law.

(With inputs from agencies.)