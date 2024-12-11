Left Menu

Controversial Push to Ban Cousin Marriages Debated in UK Parliament

An Indian-origin MP voiced concerns over a UK bill proposing a ban on marriages between first cousins due to health risks for offspring. He advocates for genetic screening and education instead of stigmatization. Support from some Tory MPs exists, but the bill faces legislative challenges without government backing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-12-2024 16:47 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 16:47 IST
Controversial Push to Ban Cousin Marriages Debated in UK Parliament
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a noteworthy session in the House of Commons, debates stirred as an Indian-origin MP raised concerns about the newly proposed Marriage (Prohibited Degrees of Relationship) Bill that aims to ban first cousin marriages due to potential health risks for their children.

Iqbal Mohamed, MP for Dewsbury and Batley, called for the issue to be framed as a public health matter, advocating for genetic screening and health education over imposing a ban. Highlighting cultural practices, Mohamed emphasized the need for understanding over stigmatization.

Being introduced by Conservative MP Richard Holden, the bill has seen support from other party members yet faces challenges ahead due to limited parliamentary time and the required government backing to transform it into law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024